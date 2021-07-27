Two apartments damaged by fire in Medical Lake

by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Two homes in Medical Lake have been damaged in a fire.

Spokane Fire District 3 is on scene putting out the flames. It is not yet known if anyone was injured, and fire officials are working to determine what started the fire.

Turns out there are no two homes that have sustained heavy damage from the fire pic.twitter.com/AKmjHvqFZ2 — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) July 27, 2021

4 News Now is on location working to learn more.

