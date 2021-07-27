Two apartments damaged by fire in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Two homes in Medical Lake have been damaged in a fire.
Spokane Fire District 3 is on scene putting out the flames. It is not yet known if anyone was injured, and fire officials are working to determine what started the fire.
4 News Now is on location working to learn more.
