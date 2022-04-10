Missing girls found safe by Boundary County Search and Rescue

by Will Wixey

COPELAND, Idaho — The two seven-year-old girls who were reported missing in North Boundary County have been found.

Boundary County Search and Rescue crews located the girls at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The girls were uninjured and are being reunited with their family.

They were originally reported missing near Pioneer Road Saturday afternoon.

About 40 searchers from many local agencies combined their efforts to find the girls.

