Twitter to pay $100k to Washington for multiple campaign finance violations

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday morning that Twitter will pay $100,000 to Washington’s Public Disclosure Transparency Account for violating the state’s campaign finance disclosure law.

According to AG Ferguson, Twitter received nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 to 2019 but failed to follow Washington disclosure laws.

The AG’s office found that at least 38 Washington candidates and committees reported paying $194,550 for political advertising on Twitter’s platform since 2012, and Twitter unlawfully failed to maintain the required records for those ads.

Washington’s campaign finance law requires political advertisers to retain records related to political ads because the public has a right to inspect the records.

“Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate,” Ferguson said. “Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws.”

