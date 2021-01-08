Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Twitter announced Friday its decision to permanently suspend President Donald Trump’s account to avoid the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Additionally, Twitter banned President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol.

