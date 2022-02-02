Twisted Sugar opens on the South Hill, serving gourmet cookies, specialty sodas

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. —A new spot for sweet treats is now open on the South Hill.

Twisted Sugar is all about gourmet cookies that are baked fresh, in-store daily with only the tastiest ingredients.

They offer more than 20 unique cookie flavors and new monthly cookies will be constantly rotating on the menu.

They also have specialty sodas, ice cream sandwich cookies and twisters, which are kind of like ice cream shakes!

Twisted Sugar will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop is located at 2009 E 29th Ave.

