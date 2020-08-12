Twin sisters arrested for cyberstalking; occult items found at their home

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Twin sisters were arrested for cyberstalking, sending death threats and images of mutilated animals to people online.

Spokane Police says Crime Check received a call from a woman saying she was being harassed online. She emailed the Police Department over 100 screenshots depicting written threats, pictures of children, pictures of dead people, pictures of mutilated and dead animals with captions like ‘You’re next.’

Police say all the images and threats were sent by 25-year-old twin sisters Martia and Makayla Alderman.

The sisters were arrested on August 6, and officers served a search warrant on their residence.

Officers describe seeing a pentagram on the living room floor made from melted candle wax, with items like razor blades laid around it. Additionally, officers found various occult items and writings, but were more concerned about the open and exposed flames, hunting knives and a hatchet found around the apartment—also knowing that Martia had a three-year-old child in the house.

Child Protective Services was alerted to the situation, and Martia and Makayla were booked on 10 and eight counts of felony cyberstalking, respectively.

