Tukwila Police Department joyrides stolen Go-Karts back to local business

Tukwila Police Department

TUKWILA, Wash.– It was Mario Kart meets cops on the streets of Tukwila this week.

The Tukwila Police Department helped a local business get its G0-Karts back after somebody decided to break in and take 10 for a joyride. Officers said the Go-Karts taken from the Fun Center were spread out around the area after they had been taken.

Officers said they found Go-Karts all over the place. As they rounded up each missing Go-Kart, they would drive them back to their rightful owner.

“Thank you to everyone who called in the location of the stolen Go-Karts as they popped up in random locations. This has been a daylong fiasco as we rounded them up one by one,” the Tukwila Police Department said.

Even some officers with the Renton Police Department got to take the carts for a spin. A few of them were found there so the officers drove them back to where they belong.

The Tukwila Police Department says it is looking through security tapes to see if they can track down who took all the carts. Officers say that person could face felony charges.

