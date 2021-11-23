Tuesday morning snow promises a slick commute in spots – Kris

A little bit of light snow overnight will set up a challenging morning commute for Tuesday! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued parts of the region. For Spokane, 1 – 2″ of snow is possible through tomorrow morning. We will warm up and dry out early in the day, and roads will improve by noon. Meanwhile, If you have some flexibility in your Thanksgiving travel plans over the next few days, just try to avoid tomorrow morning! Travel over the mountain passes will remain somewhat challenging through the day on Tuesday, but conditions will improve on Wednesday.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy and dry conditions on Wednesday. High temperatures will top out on the upper 30s. The next system comes in on Thanksgiving day, which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the passes and just rain Thanksgiving night to Spokane. Temperatures will increase through Thursday and right on into the weekend. We could even make it into the 50s on Sunday!