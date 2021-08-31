Tuesday meeting to discuss suggestions for future of South Hill dog park

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another meeting about the South Hill dog park is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

A new middle school will be built at the site of the current dog park. The construction will squeeze the 15-acre piece of land to a little more than one acre. Activists say the park needs to be at least five acres so dogs can roam off leash.

The South Hill Dog Park Board says the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting is to discuss the options presented and suggestions made during last week’s meeting. That meeting included Spokane Parks and Recreation and Spokane Public Schools.

Those interested in attending Tuesday’s meeting should meet at the park at 6 p.m.

RELATED: South Hill dog owners fight to keep dog park at site of future middle school

READ: Local dog owners unhappy with loss of South Hill dog park

READ: Local developer proposes building new dog park in Riverfront Park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.