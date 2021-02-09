Tuesday marks deadline for levy votes across Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday is the last day to get your ballot in the mail for school levies around Eastern Washington.

Spokane, Mead, Central Valley, West Valley and Cheney are just a few of the districts with levies on the ballot.

Spokane Public Schools’ current tax levy will expire at this end of this year.

Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said he and his team are working hard to get things back to normal, but accomplishing that will happen a lot sooner if Spokane taxpayers pass the proposed levy.

Swinyard said the district is battling a reduction in state revenue from the McCleary Decision that went into effect in 2018. The decision equals a loss of about $42 million over a three-year period, something the levy would make up for.

“If we didn’t have a levy in place, we wouldn’t have sports, after school programs, choir, counseling staff,” said Swinyard.

So, what would passing the levy mean for you?

If you live in a home estimated at $250,000 — the average local home value — you paid a little more than $1,000 in 2019. By 2022, should this levy go into place, you would pay about $100 more.

Check your ballot for the levy in your area and be sure to get them into a mail or drop box by 8 p.m.

