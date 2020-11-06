Try your hand at axe-throwing at Hank’s Hatchets

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hank’s Hatchets is an axe-throwing range that opened in mid-October in North Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

The owner and his father started this business originally in Whitefish, Montana.

They offer axe-throwing and ninja star throwing for various groups of people.

You can come in for birthday parties or weddings and even get lessons to learn how to throw competitively.

Employees will wear masks and ask that you please wear a mask while you are checking in and outside your designated lane.

Staff will sanitize equipment after every group.

Hank’s Hatchets is located at 3904 N Division in Spokane and 2506 N 4th Street in Coeur d’Alene.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Right now, they are taking walk-ins and online bookings daily and you must sign an online waiver.

For more information on Hank’s Hatchets and to book a reservation, see their website.

