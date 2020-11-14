‘Try to make an appointment’: SCRAPS details resources available if you aren’t able to care for a pet

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a couple days since seven puppies were found abandoned in a plastic bin on the side of the road. Only five of those puppies survived. Now, SCRAPS officers want you to know there are resources out there if you can’t care for a pet.

4 News Now followed up with SCRAPS on Friday to see what you should do if you have animals that you just can’t take care of.

“They need to get in touch with some of our animal facilities here in the county. Try to make an appointment,” said Whitney Sackman, an animal protection officer with SCRAPS.

State law requires animals to have shelter, heat, and access to food and water. LEARN MORE

To learn about rehoming a pet, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with information on the puppies is urged to call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532, or email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.

READ: SCRAPS investigating fatal neglect of two puppies

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.