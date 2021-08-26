Try delicious Asian cuisine at Fai’s Noodle House this Restaurant Week

by Destiny Richards

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Just a few days left of Inlander Restaurant Week!

Many restaurants are now strongly encouraging reservations as the week winds down, so now is the time to make your picks!

If you haven’t decided on a restaurant yet, you can always shop by cuisine!

Fai’s Noodle House at Northern Quest Resort & Casino is a great pick for those who like Asian food.

Live at Fai’s Noodle House in @NorthernQuest this morning! 🍜 I found that searching for a restaurant for #RestaurantWeek was so hard when I didn’t know what type of food they serve! Try searching by cuisine! We’ll show you Fai’s Asian-style cuisine today on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/QwOcaHg3B6 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 26, 2021

The first course features a Fai’s Sampler, Clam Strips and Crispy Tofu.

The second course has Seafood Pho, Sweet and Sour Pork, and Vegetarian Pad Thai.

The third course caps the meal off with Deep Fried Ice Cream, Grilled Pineapple and a Banana Spring Roll.

The three-course meal is $22 per person!

For more information on what’s at Fai’s Noodle House, see the official website.

