Trump supporters host election protest in Spokane

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash.– A large group of protestors gathered in the Spokane Arena parking lot on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump. They say they don’t accept the results of the election even though all 50 states have certified their elections and Joe Biden is the winner.

Organizers of the event say they’ve had multiple rallies with no violence and wanted that to continue today saying they didn’t like what was happening in D.C.

“Oh don’t like it. When I sent the news media out on this I said we were going to have a happy rally,” said Kim Price, a Trump supporter.

But departing Washington State Representative Matt Shea had different thoughts.

“I’m pissed off,” said one protestor. Shea responded, “and rightfully so and there’s a group of patriots right now as I understand it over in Washington D.C. that have broken through the barriers and are storming the Capitol of Washington D.C.,” as the crowd cheered.

Many in this crowd believe the Presidential Election was stolen.

“It’s time to take this country back. We do not accept Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our elected representatives do we?” said another man.

On most years this day in congress is quiet and more ceremonial than anything else. However, Director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute at WSU Cornell Clayton says this is a sad day for American democracy.

“Many of us who’ve worked in the Capitol building consider it sort of the temple of democracy in our country and to see it desiccated like that, by other Americans. The only other time you’ve seen it desecrated like that is by foreigners during a war, the War of 1812. So it saddens me deeply,” said Clayton.

As for the Trump supporters gathering Wednesday, they want to see the president stay in office and wish the Supreme Court would have gotten involved.

“They don’t want to get involved it will cause chaos and that is a concern for all of us, but it’s also a concern to have an election stolen from you,” said Price.

There is no proof of widespread voter fraud that would overturn the election results.

READ: Four dead as Trump supporters stormed U.S. Capitol

READ: Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.