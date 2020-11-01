Trump supporters crowd into former South Hill Shopko parking lot for rally

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tons of cars packed into the former South Hill Shopko parking lot on Sunday to support President Donald Trump, just days out from the election.

You probably heard the honking all across the upper South Hill—supporters turned out in a massive car parade that filled out the Shopko parking before eventually proceeding through the street and driving downtown.

Supporters of President Trump have PACKED a Shopko parking lot in the South Hill. They’re going to be driving around the area and head downtown after. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/QZ3xVCYNNd — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 1, 2020

