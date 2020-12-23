Trump suggests he won’t sign COVID relief bill without $2,000 stimulus checks

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP)– President Donald Trump asked Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill on Tuesday, suggesting he may not sign the $900 billion legislation unless stimulus checks are raised to $2,000 per person, among other changes.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 per a couple,” said Trump. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill.”

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

Trump gave a breakdown of billions of dollars of funds directed to foreign governments and other items, which he deemed “unnecessary and wasteful,” in his speech posted to Twitter.

“It’s called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID,” said Trump.

Trump did not specifically vow to veto the bill, and there may be enough support for legislation in Congress to override him if he does. But if Trump were to upend the sprawling legislation, the consequences would be severe, including no federal aid to struggling Americans and small businesses, and no additional resources to help with vaccine distribution. In addition, because lawmakers linked the pandemic relief bill to an overarching funding measure, the government would shut down on Dec. 29.

You can watch Trump’s full speech below.

