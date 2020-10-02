Trump has COVID-19, is ‘fatigued,’ given experimental drugs

Associated Press by Associated Press

The White House doctor says President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with a special combination of drugs.

Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and now has spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were suffering “mild symptoms” of the disease after testing positive.

Trump, who has downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic all year, announced his positive test after attending a Thursday fundraiser knowing he had been exposed to an aide who had tested positive.

RELATED: President Trump says he and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19

READ: Biden tests negative for coronavirus following Trump’s positive test

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.