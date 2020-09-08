Truman G. Sines, 63, of Plummer, Idaho passed away at his home. He was born in St. Maries on November 23, 1956 to Truman and Virginia (Derry) Sines.

Truman was raised in St. Maries and Clarkia, he left school his junior year to go log with his father. He was a logger his entire life. Trumie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He had many close friends and family that he thought the world of. Trumie had a heart the size of Texas. He enjoyed life, a nice cold beer, a good smoke, and here and again a little hell raising.

Truman is survived by his son Ricky, his brother Rodney (Donna) Sines and sister Ginger Green. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, neices and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and his Grandparents.

Per Truman’s request, there will be no services; however, in honor of Truman a party will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. The family would like to thank all of Trumans friends and family for reaching out with their love and support in our time of grieving