True Freshman Jayden De Laura will start at QB for WSU in opener

PULLMAN, Wash. — After days of speculation, Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich announced today that Jayden De Laura is the starting quarterback heading into the season opener against Oregon State.

De Laura, a Feshman from Hawaii, had been in an open competition with returners Cammon Cooper and Gunner Cruz, but De Laura earned the start in camp.

The Cougars will open the season Saturday against Oregon State and will kick off at 7:30pm, you can listen live on 920 kxly.

