Trucks speed through Spokane neighborhood, neighbors blame nearby construction

SPOKANE, Wash. – No one likes dealing with heavy traffic, let alone in your own neighborhood. One Spokane family says this has been the reality for as long as they can remember.

Construction for Spokane’s new North Spokane Corridor has made matters even worse. Not knowing where to turn, they reached out to 4 News Now.

“I understand the dust. I don’t understand why do we have to go so fast?,” said Phyllis Leckrone, who lives in the neighborhood.

It’s a question that’s been in Leckrone’s mind for a very long time.

“If we did it, we’d have our bum in the hoosegow. We’ll put it that way,” said Phyllis.

Their house is just one block away from Spokane’s Safeway Distribution Center. While it’s not uncommon to spot a truck or two, these past few weeks have been especially busy.

“They’re out of control. That’s the problem,” said Larry Leckrone.

The Leckrone’s say ever since nearby construction shut down the area, trucks have been driving down their street instead.

“They tell them to go out here and find a place to park, so they end up flying through here instead of driving like they’ve got some sense,” said Larry.

It’s not necessarily how many trucks drive down this road, but how fast they go.

“Why isn’t there somebody out here ticketing these guys or watching that they’re getting things done?,” said Phyllis.

She says it not only puts their safety at risk – it’s also damaged their property.

“We can’t afford $3,000 to $4,000 every time they hit our fence to have it fixed again. You either fix it or the city is on your bum,” Phyllis said.

Phyllis and Larry reached out to the city several times. They’ve gotten a few responses, but say nothing has been done to fix the problem.

“Us as private citizens should not have to patrol this,” said Phyllis.

The city tells me they encourage drivers to use the truck corridor, however, it’s not illegal for them to drive down their street. When it comes to speeding, they say calling Crime Check is your best bet.

Regardless, Phyllis and Larry are frustrated.

“There’s no reason for any kind of nonsense out here on these streets,” said Phyllis.

Nonsense they fear could eventually cost someone’s life.

“The kids have to be safe. The people have to be safe. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts,” she said.



