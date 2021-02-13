Truck strikes snow plow near Ritzville, WA State Dept. of Transportation asking drivers to slow down

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A truck rammed into a snow plow near Ritzvile on Saturday morning, prompting the Washington Department of Transportation to plead with drivers to slow down during these slick driving conditions.

The truck was driving too fast on US 396 south of Ritzville when it struck the plow, WSDOT said. Both vehicles were damaged and the truck’s driver sustained minor injuries.

“Please slow down, drive for conditions and give our crews space,” WSDOT said in a tweet.

Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the weekend and into the work week.

