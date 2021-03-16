Truck flies off I-84 bridge, saved by chains connected to camper it was towing
JEROME, Idaho — An accident sent a pickup truck off the I-84 bridge in southern Idaho, only to get caught by safety chains connected to the camper it was towing, saving the lives of the occupants.
Idaho State Police and several other agencies quickly responded and got both people out of the truck. Authorities say they were taken to the hospital and have non-life threatening injuries.
