Truck driver who crashed into Dutch Bros sentenced to 15 months

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The dump truck driver that demolished a Dutch Bros building and injured seven was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

McGavin Medrain, 48, pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular assault on Wednesday. He was arrested for DUI after crashing his truck through nine cars and into two buildings back on Aug. 20, 2021.

The crash happened at the location on 5th and Freya and left seven people injured. Two Dutch Bros employees were hospitalized.

The crash severely damaged an unoccupied office space and destroyed the Dutch Bros building.

Medrain was carrying a Case SV280 excavator at the time of the crash.

