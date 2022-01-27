Trooper rescues injured owl on I-90 near Ritzville

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

RITZVILLE, Wash. — An injured owl is getting a second chance thanks to a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Trooper Tylock found and captured the owl on I-90 near Ritzville on Thursday.

Today January 27,2022, Trooper Tylock of Ritzville responded to, located and captured an injured owl on the side of I-90. A booking photo of the Bird of prey was taken at Ritzville WSP before the owl was transported to rehab facility in Otis Orchards. pic.twitter.com/33mEpQdt2B — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 27, 2022

The owl was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Otis Orchards.

