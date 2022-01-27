Trooper rescues injured owl on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. — An injured owl is getting a second chance thanks to a Washington State Patrol trooper.
Trooper Tylock found and captured the owl on I-90 near Ritzville on Thursday.
The owl was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Otis Orchards.
READ: WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague
RELATED: WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.