Trooper rescues injured owl on I-90 near Ritzville

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Trooper Saves Injured Owl
Credit: WSP

RITZVILLE, Wash. — An injured owl is getting a second chance thanks to a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Trooper Tylock found and captured the owl on I-90 near Ritzville on Thursday.

The owl was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Otis Orchards.

READ: WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague

RELATED: WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories