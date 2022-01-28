Trooper rescues injured hawk found near Sprague

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

SPRAGUE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued a hawk found injured on the side of the road Thursday.

Trooper Barrett found the hawk on State Route 231 near Sprague with a Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife tag on its leg.

Today is the day of Birds???Trooper Barrett and Trooper Tylock rescued an injured hawk on SR231 near sprague, it had a fish and wildlife tag on it’s leg. Trooper Barrett transported to Ponti’s veterinary in Otis Orchards to be with the owl. #savingbirdofprey pic.twitter.com/UbSHJTMRDF — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 27, 2022

Barrett took the bird to veterinary clinic in Otis Orchards where it is now receiving care.

The clinic is also taking care of an owl that was found injured by a different Washington State Patrol trooper on Thursday. Trooper Tylock found the owl on I-90 near Ritzville before taking it to the clinic.

