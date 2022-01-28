Trooper rescues injured hawk found near Sprague
SPRAGUE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued a hawk found injured on the side of the road Thursday.
Trooper Barrett found the hawk on State Route 231 near Sprague with a Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife tag on its leg.
Barrett took the bird to veterinary clinic in Otis Orchards where it is now receiving care.
The clinic is also taking care of an owl that was found injured by a different Washington State Patrol trooper on Thursday. Trooper Tylock found the owl on I-90 near Ritzville before taking it to the clinic.
