Trojans pull away late to hold off upset bid from Washington State

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars went toe-to-toe with the 20th ranked, and 1st place USC Trojans Saturday night, but the Trojans pulled away in the last four minutes of the game winning it 76-65

It was an odd game for the Cougs who struggled from three-point land all night, but were able to hang close.

Dishon Jackson led the way for the Cougars with 18 points, Isaac Bonton chips in with 17, but left the game late with an ankle injury.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 5-9 in Pac-12 play.

Next up for Washington State, they will host the Huskies Monday night at 5pm.

