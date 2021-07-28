Triple digit temperatures on the way – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

After some nice rain yesterday, we have sunshine and warm temperatures on tap. We’ll see temperatures in the 80s and reaching up to 90 here in Spokane.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

We’re seeing clouds this morning, but they are moving out Hazy skies are sticking around Hot temperatures are on the way Triple digits temperatures are on tap for Friday

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s in most places across the state.

We’ll be even warmer on tomorrow.

Thursday will be hotter and hazy with near record-high temperatures Friday and Saturday. We’ll be cooler on Sunday with possible showers.