Triple digit temperatures on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

After some nice rain yesterday, we have sunshine and warm temperatures on tap. We’ll see temperatures in the 80s and reaching up to 90 here in Spokane.

Wed Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  1. We’re seeing clouds this morning, but they are moving out
  2. Hazy skies are sticking around
  3. Hot temperatures are on the way
  4. Triple digits temperatures are on tap for Friday

Wed Mid 4 Things

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s in most places across the state.

Wed Highs

We’ll be even warmer on tomorrow.

Wed Thu Hi

Thursday will be hotter and hazy with near record-high temperatures Friday and Saturday. We’ll be cooler on Sunday with possible showers.

Wed Planning

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories