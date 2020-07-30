Triple digit heat, scheduled arrival: TODAY! -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ve been talking about it all week long, and now, it’s here! Triple digit heat in the Inland Northwest.

Spokane’s record high temperature for today is 102 degrees set back in 1929. There is a potential we could meet or beat that temperature. Spokane’s forecasted high this afternoon is 101.

Moses Lake, Lewiston and Omak will see the hottest temperatures in the region today at 107 degrees. Cities in north Idaho will get close to triple digits, but won’t quite make it. Coeur d’Alene can expect highs today in the upper 90s.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day. If you think today is too hot, brace yourself. It will get warmer tomorrow. Lewiston and Omak will see afternoon highs at 109 degrees.

The record high temperature in Spokane for Friday is 103 degrees, also set back in 1929.

With serious heat, comes serious precautions. There are several weather alerts in effect today and tomorrow. Please take care of yourself. Stay cool! Try to limit your time outside and take breaks inside with air conditioning to cool yourself off. Please also do your part to prevent a fire from sparking. In this dry heat, it won’t take much for a fire to spread quickly, if one were to spark.

We will peak in temperatures Friday, then we cool into the weekend. Mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday. By the time we hit the work week, it will be 80s.

HEAT SAFETY: