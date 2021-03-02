Trial underway for teenager accused of 2019 shooting in Coeur d’Alene

Kootenai County Tyler Rambo is the suspect in a shooting at Coeur d'Alene's City Beach on the Fourth of July.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A high profile trial for a Coeur d’Alene teenager is underway at the Kootenai County Courthouse.

19-year-old Tyler Rambo is accused of shooting at one man and pointing a gun at another person at a city park during a Fourth of July celebration in 2019.

Police said they shot Rambo when he pointed the gun in their direction.

Rambo was in the hospital for several weeks, but was ultimately booked into the Kootenai County Jail on second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

The defense argues that Rambo fired a shot into the air during a fight, hoping to disperse the group of people who were attacking him.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

