Trial set for man accused of rape in Pullman cold case

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

PULLMAN, Wash. — The man accused of a series of home invasions and rapes in Pullman 18 years ago is set to stand trial in May.

Kenneth Downing was identified as the suspect in the cold case in mid-March.

He was arrested at a Spokane job site and charged with multiple felonies, including rape, burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

On Friday, Downing appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Downing was identified as the suspect through forensic genetic genealogy. Police say his DNA came up as a match to evidence collected at the time the crimes occurred.

Downing’s trial is set to begin on May 17.

