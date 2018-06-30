Trial date set for man accused of raping Spokane woman

A trial date has been set for a man accused of raping a Spokane woman in 1999.

Theodore Milam was in court Friday.

He’s charged with kidnapping, rape, and burglary, in the attack of a woman in her home 20 years ago.

His trial is now set for August 13.

With the help of DNA evidence, police say they’ve also connected Milam to the 1986 murder of a Pasco man in Franklin County.

