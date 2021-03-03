Trial begins for teenager accused of Fourth of July shooting in Coeur d’Alene

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — It’s a trial the Coeur d’Alene community has waited nearly two years for.

Tyler Rambo, 19, is accused of shooting his gun in a busy park, just as 4th of July fireworks went off.

Police shot Rambo that night, back in 2019. Now, his case has finally made it in front of a Kootenai County jury.

Rambo brought a loaded gun to the park that night, got into a fight and the gun went off. That led to panic in the crowd or thousands who gathered to watch the fireworks in Coeur d’Alene’s City Park.

Coeur d’Alene Police shot Rambo, who had to have both legs amputated as a result. He watched on Tuesday as witnesses told the stories of what happened that night.

“I was scared for my life,” said Kyle Cannon, a Coeur d’Alene Police officer. “I was scared for other officers’ lives, I was scared for the public that was all surrounding us.”

Jazmin Smith was caught up in a fight between Tyler Rambo and Jawaun Anderson. Rambo’s gun went off. Witnesses were unclear if one or two shots were fired before Rambo ran away and was chased by police.

PAST COVERAGE: Prosecutor: Coeur d’Alene officers justified in Fourth of July shooting

To get Rambo to surrender, police first tazed him, which didn’t work. After telling Rambo to drop the gun several times, police said they had to shoot.

“Again, he still wasn’t complying and everybody that was filling in next to me were giving him the same commands, which was to drop the firearm,” said Jacob Proctor with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

There was a lot or back-and-forth between witnesses and attorneys on Tuesday, with October 2019 transcripts not matching up with testimonies. Witnesses say they just want to move on and forget about the frightful night in July.

“I’ve had a traumatic series of events since this happened,” said Smith. “I want to get over with this. It’s been over a year since this situation, so if I don’t recall hearing the two or shots or remembering this or trying to replay this situation in my head, then that’s what it is.”

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

RELATED: Suspect in Fourth of July shooting at Coeur d’Alene park booked into jail

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.