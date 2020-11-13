Tri-Cities man extradited from Kazakhstan to E. WA to face child pornography charges

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Tri-Cities man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on various child pornography charges.

Trent Drexel Howard, 49, was extradited from Kazakhstan to Spokane, where he now faces 15 counts, including charges of production and attempted production of child pornography involving 12 minors.

According to court documents, Howard was working in Kazakhstan when federal agents executed a search warrant at his home in the U.S, where they found several electronic devices.

Court records show that Howard learned about the investigation and stayed in Kazakhstan, but was eventually arrested by authorities there in September 2019.

A Kazakh judge ordered Howard be detained pending an extradition request from the U.S. He is the first American to be extradited from Kazakhstan.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is grateful to the Kazakhstan authorities for their assistance in bringing Howard back to the United States to face these charges. Likewise, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing defendant Howard’s extradition from Kazakhstan, as did State Department partners,” said US. Attorney William Hyslop.

The crimes Hoard is believed to have committed are punishable by a minimum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine for each count and up to a life term of supervised released following any sentence.