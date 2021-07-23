Trestle Creek Complex Fire burns over 400 acres, 31 percent contained

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

HOPE, Idaho — A series of fires that have been burning north of Hope, Idaho since early July have burned over 400 acres and are 31 percent contained in total.

Bonner County Emergency Management Team said the wildfire was caused by lightning on July 7, which resulted in starting six fires, and is burning seven miles north of Hope. It has burned 436 acres, which is over half of a square mile.

Two fires burned together bringing the number down to five. The team said four fires have since been contained, but one that has burned 400 acres has not been contained.

The team said Trestle Creek Rd has been closed just above Huckleberry Campground and Lightning Creek Rd. has been closed above the junction of Rattle Creek Rd. and Lightning Creek Rd.

Two injuries have been reported and 136 personnel are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story.

