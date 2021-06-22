Trent Ave reopens, police investigating fatal crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash in east Spokane early Tuesday morning.

Spokane Police officers responded to the crash, near the intersection of E. Trent Ave and N. Napa St, around 3 a.m. The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

#BREAKINGNEWS: SPD is investigating the cause of a vehicle collision that happened early this morning around 3am in the 2300 block of E Trent Ave. One person is dead and another is in the hospital. Trent Ave. is closed off at N Napa St. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Y9mJQ13FJ6 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 22, 2021

A passenger was found dead on scene and another person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash or if charges are expected to be filed.

