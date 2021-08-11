Boise music festival requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

BOISE, Idaho– Health and safety is a top priority for this year’s Treefort Music Fest in downtown Boise.

That’s why everyone who wants to go will either need to prove they are fully vaccinated or give proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of heading in.

The music festival posted these requirements to its website Wednesday and said that it would be updated often as it monitors the status of the delta variant.

The festival said face coverings would be required indoors and in certain areas of the festival for everyone, no matter their vaccination status.

Since kids under the age of 12 aren’t eligible to get vaccinated yet, so they fall under the “must provide a negative COVID-19 test” category, according to festival leaders. They also encourage them to wear a face-covering through the festival.

Those who have tickets and don’t want to follow the new entry requirements are asked to email tickets@treefortmusicfest.com. Refunds will be processed on a case-by-case basis, according to the festival’s website.

You can read more about Treefort Music Fest’s health and safety guidelines here.

(Editor’s note: The photo attached to this story is from the 2018 Treefort Music Fest.)

RELATED: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

RELATED: Idaho primary care clinics say COVID surge mirrors last fall

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.