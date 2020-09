Tree snaps, takes down several power lines in North Spokane

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several power lines fell in the area of Providence and Lidgerwood Monday morning.

A tree snapped in half, falling on a resident’s car and taking down those power poles.

BREAKING: Im at the corner of Providence and Lidgerwood where a tree snapped in half, falling on someone’s car and taking down several power lines with it. Avoid the area if you can. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7XiQYfwLpt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 7, 2020

4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

