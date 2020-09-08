Tree impaled through Spokane Valley apartment unit amid strong winds
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Strong winds sent a tree crashing into an apartment complex in Spokane Valley, impaling tree branches through a person’s room.
Pheasant Ridge Apartments was hit by the tree, which pierced into one of the units but did not hurt anyone inside.
The apartment manager says a tree removal service is working to get the branches out.
