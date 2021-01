Tree crushes car, kills driver on South Hill

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car Wednesday morning.

According to Spokane Fire, the accident happened on 27th Ave. and Post St.

4 News Now is enroute to the scene, working to learn more.

