Treat your special someone to some Valentine’s Day goodies from local restaurants, bakeries and charcuterie shops

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air, and a whole bunch of Spokane eateries are dishing up goodies for Valentine’s Day this year!

the BOARD has a selection of charcuterie boards for your significant other or platonic pal, but they’ve also got boards of baked goods including cookies, candies, shortbreads and chocolates! You can order through their newly-opened website, but they warn to be patient as this is their first time opening up these online orders. Alternatively, you can just DM them on Instagram and get your snacks the old fashioned way!

Wanderlust Delicato has all the artisanal meat and cheese boards you could ever want, but they’re also hosting a Chocolate Lovers Cooking Class on Valentine’s Day. Couples will be making chocolate covered strawberries, hot cocoa bombs, and biscotti. You can sign up for a two-person reservation on the Wanderlust website—find it under ‘Cooking Classes.’

Churchill’s Steakhouse has you covered if subtlety isn’t really your thing—their Valentine’s Day Surf & Turf Special has eight ounces of USDA prime filet, an eight-ounce cold water lobster tail, sugar snap peas, parsley buttered potatoes, drawn butter and Churchill’s dinner rolls! You can order this mouth-watering meal from the Churchill’s website through Valentine’s Day. For your loved ones across town or a city away, you can order and ship Churchill’s steaks or their prime steak gift boxes.

HUNT has elevated campfire cooking for the rugged (yet sophisticated) mountaineer in everyone, and they’ve prepared a very special Valentine’s Day takeout dinner for two. It includes whipped ricotta crostini, butter lettuce salad, beef bourguignon and a delicate strawberry mille feuille pastry. You can preorder your meal through the HUNT website by Friday at 5 p.m., with pickups on Saturday from 2–8 p.m. Oh, and you kick up the romance with a bottle of house red or white wine for $25.

miFlavour‘s entire catalogue may as well be a Valentine’s Day treasure trove, and now you can even buy and ship their ultra-popular macrons nationwide! They’ve got special Valentine’s treats, like these heart mini mousse cakes, which you can order online and then pick up or have delivered!

Chaps Diner and Bakery is offering a Valentine’s Day breakfast on the big day from 7:30–11:30 a.m. There will be a limited special menu with to-go service

Because Love is the secret ingredient! Valentine’s breakfast at Chaps ❤️

Sunday 2/14. 730-11:30 Limited special menu- to go service

624-4182 mychaps@msn.com Posted by Chaps Diner and Bakery on Monday, February 8, 2021

