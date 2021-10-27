Treat the kids to Trunk or Treat this Sunday!

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is putting on a Halloween event you don’t want to miss!

Trunk or Treat, Spokane’s favorite Halloween event, is happening this Sunday. The celebration will happen from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. while supplies last. Be at Sun City Church for plenty of candy! Festivities also include a car decorating competition, K-9’s who want some love, Air 1 and more.

Put on your best costume and bring your kids to Trunk or Treat for a safe and fun Halloween night for the whole family.

