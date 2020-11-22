Traveling over the mountains this week? Check this forecast before you do

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you or a loved one plans to head over the mountains this week, the National Weather Service wants you to check out its Holiday Travel Impact Forecast.

According to NWS Spokane, very light snow to moderate accumulations are expected on several area passes this week.

These conditions could impact your travel plans.

Nws Forecast

On Tuesday, all area passes are expected to receive moderate snow accumulations throughout the day.

Plan accordingly!

