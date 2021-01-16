Traveling over the mountains this holiday weekend? Brace for some snow

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s looking like another cloudy weekend with a chance of snow over night, but the sun will come out just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Expect clouds Saturday with highs reaching 37. There’s a 30% chance of snow in the evening hours, but don’t expect it to stick. Sunday will make for another cloudy day before things start to clear up in time for Monday’s holiday.

If you’re driving over a mountain pass this weekend, brace for some snow.

The next opportunity for ❄️ will be overnight Sat – Sun morning. While most of E WA and N ID will see some rain and/or snow…accumulations will be just a few tenths of an inch. However across Stevens & Lookout Pass & Sandpoint…they could see more. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/kNPiza8EmC — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 16, 2021

