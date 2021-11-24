Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what Mark Peterson is tracking in his holiday forecast

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday:

We will see some low clouds and fog with a sun break in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool statewide today. Highs will be in the upper 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

If you’re traveling today, be prepared for patchy, freezing morning fog.

We will have scattered showers on Thursday with light rain for Friday.

It will be cloudy and rainy on Saturday but warmer.

Sunday and Monday will be very mild with temperatures near 50 degrees.