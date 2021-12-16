Travel tip: Don’t bring wrapped holiday gifts onto a flight

Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– The wrong person might be opening any holiday gifts you bring on a flight with you.

Before you get upset at TSA agents for ripping through your beautifully wrapped presents, know the agency gave you a heads-up it could happen. Their solution? Use gift bags.

Even if your gift is okay to fly, it could still trigger an alarm at the checkpoint. When that happens, a TSA officer could unwrap your belongings to see what set off the alarm.

So, leave it to Santa to fly with the wrapped gifts.

Tip of the Day from TSA: Flying with gifts this holiday season? Instead of using wrapping paper, @TSA recommends using gift bags so if the item triggers an alarm at the checkpoint, a TSA officer isn't unwrapping the gift to resolve the alarm.

If you plan on bringing a liquid gift, like perfume or cologne, it can’t be brought on your carry-on if its more than 3.4 ounces.

If you’re not sure and don’t want to risk losing something, you can contact the AskTSA team on Twitter and Facebook. Help is available there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekends and holidays.

