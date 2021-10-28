Trash truck crash in Coeur d’Alene blocks traffic on US 95

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– A crash involving a trash truck is causing some traffic issues in Coeur d’Alene.

Idaho State Police say a man hauling a trailer with garbage was heading east down I-90 Wednesday and wasn’t able to make the curve at the off-ramp onto southbound U.S. 95. Troopers said the load shifted, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

Investigators said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and was released. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said the driver was cited for inattentive driving, which is a misdemeanor.

Traffic was still being blocked on U.S. 95 at this time as crews work to clear the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation, troopers say.

