Translator issue takes 4 News Now off the air in some areas, repairs expected Friday

by Erin Robinson

Issues with a translator have taken 4 News Now off the air in some parts of the Inland Northwest.

Our engineers are waiting for parts and hope to have the issues repaired by Friday.

In the meantime, viewers can do a re-scan to try to pick up one of our other signals. You can do that from the menus on your TV.

You can also watch 4 News Now live on KXLY+ for your smart device or online at kxly.com/watch.

