Translated sample ballots now available in six languages for Spokane County voters

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Translated sample ballots are now available in six languages for voters in Spokane County.

The translated sample ballots were made possible by the Spokane Chapter of the League of Women Voters and are available in Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Chinese and Swahili. The ballots are the outcome of a year-long collaboration between the County Elections Office and the League of Women Voters of the Spokane Area.

“I am pleased that the League stepped up to fill this need in our community,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton. “While not officials translations, voters now have a level of access and understanding that my office is unable to provide. This is an amazing example of the Spokane community supporting its residents.”

The translations include all federal, state and county candidates races, as well as advisory measures appearing on the November 2020 election ballots.

Voters see the candidates and measures in their district by placing the translated ballot side-by-side with the official ballot in English.

“Last year, when Auditor Dalton reached out to the community for an organization to work on creating translated ballots, the League eagerly accepted the invitation. Outreach to underserved communities is a priority of the League of Women Voters, which promotes the right to vote as a fundamental principle of our democracy,” said Sylvia Oliver, Co-President of the League of Women Voters of the Spokane Area.

The translated sample can be read online or printed. Find them here.

