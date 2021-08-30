Trans-Siberian Orchestra to make stop in Spokane on 2021 Winter Tour

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Trans Siberian Orchestra

SPOKANE, Wash. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Spokane during its upcoming Winter Tour.

The tour will celebrate the 25 years since the group’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone, we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you,” said Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

Spokane will be among the first stops on TSO’s 59-city tour.

TSO will play the Spokane Arena on November 26. Tickets for the show go on sale September 17 at 10 a.m.

One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity. Click here for more information on tickets.

