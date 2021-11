Train derailment closes SR 28 near Davenport

by Erin Robinson

DAVENPORT, Wash. — A train derailment has closed both directions of SR 28 near Davenport.

The Washington State Department of Transportation does not know when the highway will reopen, but said a detour is in place.

Heads up to travelers that SR 28 in Davenport is closed due to a train derailment. SR 28 is fully blocked at this time. There is a detour in place at this time. https://t.co/1KNBLPyh3A pic.twitter.com/2bgjaojNY2 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 19, 2021

This is a developing story.

